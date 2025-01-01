Menu
<p>Vehicle runs and drives. No engine lights. Interior and exterior are very clean. Leather seats.</p>

2010 Honda Civic

208,665 KM

$4,512

+ taxes & licensing
12900497

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

Used
208,665KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F02AH012699

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,665 KM

Vehicle runs and drives. No engine lights. Interior and exterior are very clean. Leather seats.

Tachometer

Sunroof

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

