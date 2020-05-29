Menu
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prime Automobile

416-985-4800

2010 Honda Odyssey

2010 Honda Odyssey

SE

2010 Honda Odyssey

SE

Location

Prime Automobile

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

416-985-4800

Sale Price

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 187,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5133185
  • VIN: 5fnrl3h53ab503489
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Prime Automobile   2010 Honda Odyssey EX,CERTIFIED,Fully Loaded,DVD Entertainment,Rear A/C,Power Sliding Doors,VERY CLEAN VEHICLE,AUTOMATIC,POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS TILT CRUISE CONTROL,EXCELLENT Running and Drives Smooth.  Car Proof Available on Our Vehicles..

Super comfortable for you and your family

Will be Certified Ready to GO

*******Financing Available******

HST & Licensing are EXTRA

******* Contact us 2 Hours prior to your arrival to the see Vehicle********

******Shop with Confidence.. We are proud Registered OMVIC Dealer *****

Prime Automobile
160 Dowty Rd,
Ajax,Ont


Mon to Fri: 10am to 7pm Sat: 10 am to 3 pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System

