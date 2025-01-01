Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 luxury SUV fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNROOF to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

191,190 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

"WOW 4X4 luxury SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
12498811

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

"WOW 4X4 luxury SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1746622454150
  2. 1746622454616
  3. 1746622455046
  4. 1746622455471
  5. 1746622455889
  6. 1746622456295
  7. 1746622456716
  8. 1746622457129
Contact Seller
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
191,190KM
VIN 5NMSHDAG0AH400646

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,190 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 luxury SUV fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNROOF to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2013 Nissan Sentra
2013 Nissan Sentra "Gas MISER 147K" certified + FREE 6M warranty 147,830 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Chrysler Sebring
2006 Chrysler Sebring "WOW one OWNER" certified + FREE 6M warranty 156,929 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 "Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty 318,813 KM $3,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe