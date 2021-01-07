Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

209,861 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Sport "Boss is MAD" *certified + FREE 6M warranty*

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

209,861KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6539293
  • Stock #: 656
  • VIN: 5NMSGDAG4AH400653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,861 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” 4 wheel drive SUV LOOK & RUNS like NEW in SHOW room condition fully loaded power interior with SUNFOOF and to many options to list. Come fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change. (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-XXXX

905-683-1983

