2010 Jeep Compass

169,996 KM

Details

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2010 Jeep Compass

2010 Jeep Compass

"SHOW room CONDITION" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2010 Jeep Compass

"SHOW room CONDITION" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

169,996KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10385856
  • Stock #: 1496
  • VIN: 1J4NT4FB6AD676244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,996 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” in SHOW ROOM condition loaded YES ac ICE COLD comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

