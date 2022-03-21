Menu
2010 Jeep Compass

202,151 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2010 Jeep Compass

2010 Jeep Compass

"Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2010 Jeep Compass

"Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

202,151KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8908276
  • Stock #: 1440
  • VIN: 1J4NF4FB0AD630982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,151 KM

Vehicle Description

“Like NEW low PRICE” 4X4 SUV SPORT in SHOW ROOM condition fully loaded Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

