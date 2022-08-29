$6,499+ tax & licensing
2010 Jeep Compass
"Boss is MAD 4X4 SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
Used
- Listing ID: 9059629
- Stock #: 1440
- VIN: 1J4NF4FB0AD630982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
“Like NEW low PRICE” 4X4 SUV SPORT in SHOW ROOM condition fully loaded Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
FREE 6M WARRANTY
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1