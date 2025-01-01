Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font: inherit;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded leather interior, Sunroof to many option to list. Comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p><p> </p>

2010 Kia Forte

142,706 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Kia Forte

"Gas MISER only 142K" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
13106867

2010 Kia Forte

"Gas MISER only 142K" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1761336885318
  2. 1761336885828
  3. 1761336886286
  4. 1761336886743
  5. 1761336887235
  6. 1761336887655
  7. 1761336888143
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,706KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFW4A31A5160334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,706 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded leather interior, Sunroof to many option to list. Comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2015 Nissan Rogue
2015 Nissan Rogue "4X4 Luxury SUV seat 7" certified+FREE 6M warranty 203,510 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class "clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty 137,311 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda CX-9
2015 Mazda CX-9 "4X4 Luxury SUV seat 7" certified+FREE 6M warranty 283,660 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2010 Kia Forte