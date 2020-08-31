Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Kia Forte

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,799

+ taxes & licensing

IFM Auto Sales Inc

647-898-7696

Contact Seller
2010 Kia Forte

2010 Kia Forte

EX w/Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Kia Forte

EX w/Sunroof

Location

IFM Auto Sales Inc

264 Fairall St, Ajax, ON L1S 1R7

647-898-7696

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,799

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5805690
  • Stock #: 117
  • VIN: KNAFU4A2XA5242933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 KIA FORTE EX ACCIDENT FREE, ONE OWNER CAR..SUNROOF, heated seats keyless AND MUCH MORE.. ONE OWNER VEHICLE.. LOW LOW KM AND ITS CLEAN IN AND OUT. PRICE PLUS H.S.T ( LICENSING IS EXTRA $$$ ) Safety certification and 24 months extended warranty is included in the asking price.. RECENTLY DETAILED.. EXTENDED WARRANTY ALSO AVAILABLE AND LOTS OF OPTIONS TO CHOOSE... We have been serving the GTA since 2011,Family owned and operated, No hidden costs or fees. All our vehicles include safety Certification and 24 Months or 24000km Extended warranty. FINANCING AVAILABLE ( good credit or bad no problem, we will get you behind the wheel) CARPROOF AVAILABLE (we will provide you a full vehicle history report with carfax ) EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE BUY WITH CONFIDENCE BUY FROM AN ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER We are a Proud Member of OMVIC and UCDA WE ARE LOCATED IN AJAX ONT. IFM AUTO SALES INC. 264 FAIRALL STREET AJAX ONT L1S 1R6 (905)-428-2077 (647)-898-7696 Monday-Sat 9:30-7.00

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From IFM Auto Sales Inc

2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 69,500 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla SE
 33,500 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email IFM Auto Sales Inc

IFM Auto Sales Inc

IFM Auto Sales Inc

264 Fairall St, Ajax, ON L1S 1R7

Call Dealer

647-898-XXXX

(click to show)

647-898-7696

Alternate Numbers
905-428-2077
Quick Links
Directions Inventory