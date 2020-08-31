+ taxes & licensing
2010 KIA FORTE EX ACCIDENT FREE, ONE OWNER CAR..SUNROOF, heated seats keyless AND MUCH MORE.. ONE OWNER VEHICLE.. LOW LOW KM AND ITS CLEAN IN AND OUT. PRICE PLUS H.S.T ( LICENSING IS EXTRA $$$ ) Safety certification and 24 months extended warranty is included in the asking price.. RECENTLY DETAILED.. EXTENDED WARRANTY ALSO AVAILABLE AND LOTS OF OPTIONS TO CHOOSE... We have been serving the GTA since 2011,Family owned and operated, No hidden costs or fees. All our vehicles include safety Certification and 24 Months or 24000km Extended warranty. FINANCING AVAILABLE ( good credit or bad no problem, we will get you behind the wheel) CARPROOF AVAILABLE (we will provide you a full vehicle history report with carfax ) EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE BUY WITH CONFIDENCE BUY FROM AN ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER We are a Proud Member of OMVIC and UCDA WE ARE LOCATED IN AJAX ONT. IFM AUTO SALES INC. 264 FAIRALL STREET AJAX ONT L1S 1R6 (905)-428-2077 (647)-898-7696 Monday-Sat 9:30-7.00
