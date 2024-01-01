$3,800+ tax & licensing
2010 Kia Rondo
EX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
Used
83,297KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAHH8A85A7317843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,297 KM
Vehicle Description
Car runs and drives. No engine lights. driver side fender damaged. Comes with an extra set of tires
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AM RADIO
Front Heated Seat
Fold Down Rear Seat
AM-FM-CD Player
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ajax
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
