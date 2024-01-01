Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Car runs and drives. No engine lights. driver side fender damaged. Comes with an extra set of tires</p>

2010 Kia Rondo

83,297 KM

Details Description Features

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Kia Rondo

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12030202

2010 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

  1. 12030202
  2. 12030202
  3. 12030202
  4. 12030202
  5. 12030202
  6. 12030202
  7. 12030202
  8. 12030202
  9. 12030202
  10. 12030202
  11. 12030202
Contact Seller

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,297KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAHH8A85A7317843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,297 KM

Vehicle Description

Car runs and drives. No engine lights. driver side fender damaged. Comes with an extra set of tires

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AM RADIO
Front Heated Seat
Fold Down Rear Seat
AM-FM-CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2005 Toyota Echo for sale in Ajax, ON
2005 Toyota Echo 177,920 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Trois-Rivières, QC
2015 Dodge Journey SXT 157,406 KM $3,399 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring for sale in Peterborough, ON
2004 Chrysler Sebring 63,775 KM $2,999 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

Call Dealer

438-364-XXXX

(click to show)

438-364-2067

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

Contact Seller
2010 Kia Rondo