"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" in SHOW ROOM condition fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

172,362 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

"Show ROOM condition" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

"Show ROOM condition" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,362KM
VIN JM1BL1SF2A1280913

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1578
  • Mileage 172,362 KM

“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” in SHOW ROOM condition fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Warranty Included

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
