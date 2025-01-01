Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully loaded Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

206,494 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" certified + FREE 6M warranty

12263947

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,494KM
VIN JM1BL1SF1A1293037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,494 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully loaded Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983

905-683-7301
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2010 Mazda MAZDA3