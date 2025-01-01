$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
206,494KM
VIN JM1BL1SF1A1293037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1594
- Mileage 206,494 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully loaded Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2015 Ford Focus "Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty 198,601 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa Note "Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty 225,383 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Rio "Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty 228,770 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2010 Mazda MAZDA3