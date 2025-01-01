Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully loaded Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

206,494 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
12520495

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1747138686579
  2. 1747138687031
  3. 1747138687456
  4. 1747138687871
  5. 1747138688313
  6. 1747138688726
  7. 1747138689167
Contact Seller
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
206,494KM
VIN JM1BL1SF1A1293037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1594
  • Mileage 206,494 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully loaded Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2015 Ford Focus
2015 Ford Focus "Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty 198,601 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note
2015 Nissan Versa Note "Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty 225,383 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Rio
2011 Kia Rio "Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty 228,770 KM $4,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2010 Mazda MAZDA3