<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

318,831 KM

Details

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

"Best DEAL on WHEELS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

"Best DEAL on WHEELS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
318,831KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1HF1A1231340

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 732
  • Mileage 318,831 KM

“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Included

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2010 Mazda MAZDA3