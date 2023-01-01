2010 MINI Cooper

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $6,499 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 9 , 9 9 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10496403

10496403 Stock #: 1497

1497 VIN: WMWMF3C59ATZ24944

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 1497

Mileage 169,997 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.