Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Vehicle runs and drives. Interior is clean. Engine light is on for 2 cylinders misfiring. </p>

2010 MINI Cooper

113,235 KM

Details Description Features

$3,512

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 MINI Cooper

Watch This Vehicle
12900494

2010 MINI Cooper

Location

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

  1. 12900494
  2. 12900494
  3. 12900494
  4. 12900494
  5. 12900494
  6. 12900494
  7. 12900494
  8. 12900494
  9. 12900494
  10. 12900494
  11. 12900494
  12. 12900494
  13. 12900494
  14. 12900494
  15. 12900494
Contact Seller

$3,512

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,235KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWMF3C52ATU78197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hot Chocolate Metallic with Black Roof With Black Mirror Caps
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 113,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle runs and drives. Interior is clean. Engine light is on for 2 cylinders misfiring.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2004 BMW 5 Series for sale in North Bay, ON
2004 BMW 5 Series 166,046 KM $4,512 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Suzuki Burgman 400 ABS for sale in Drummondville, QC
2011 Suzuki Burgman 400 ABS 56,325 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Yaris LIFTBACK for sale in Drummondville, QC
2007 Toyota Yaris LIFTBACK 279,000 KM $2,350 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

Call Dealer

438-364-XXXX

(click to show)

438-364-2067

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,512

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

2010 MINI Cooper