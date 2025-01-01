$3,512+ taxes & licensing
2010 MINI Cooper
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
Used
113,235KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWMF3C52ATU78197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hot Chocolate Metallic with Black Roof With Black Mirror Caps
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 113,235 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle runs and drives. Interior is clean. Engine light is on for 2 cylinders misfiring.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover
