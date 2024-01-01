Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Nissan PRIDE & JOY the MAXIMA SV fully loaded PANORAMIC SUNROOF power leather interior PUSH start NAVIGATION system back up CAMERA duel exhaust to many options to list vehicle made for KINGS & QUEENS. Comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2010 Nissan Maxima

209,575 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Nissan Maxima

"Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Maxima

"Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1715636226
  2. 1715636233
  3. 1715636242
  4. 1715636250
  5. 1715636258
  6. 1715636264
  7. 1715636273
  8. 1715636278
  9. 1715636288
  10. 1715636294
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
209,575KM
Used
VIN 1N4AA5AP1AC802685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,575 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Nissan PRIDE & JOY the MAXIMA SV fully loaded PANORAMIC SUNROOF power leather interior PUSH start NAVIGATION system back up CAMERA duel exhaust to many options to list vehicle made for KINGS & QUEENS. Comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2008 MINI Cooper
2008 MINI Cooper "clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty 159,989 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Forte
2012 Kia Forte "Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty 163,733 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA6
2009 Mazda MAZDA6 "El Cheapo SPECIAL" certified + FREE 6M warranty 366,912 KM $3,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Maxima