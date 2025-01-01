Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Black BEAUTY” comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2010 Nissan Sentra

349,665 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Nissan Sentra

"Black BEAUTY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
12141900

2010 Nissan Sentra

"Black BEAUTY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1738248818
  2. 1738248825
  3. 1738248833
  4. 1738248841
  5. 1738248850
  6. 1738248861
  7. 1738248869
  8. 1738248876
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
349,665KM
VIN 3N1AB6AP1AL722114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 349,665 KM

Vehicle Description

“Black BEAUTY” comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2010 Buick Enclave
2010 Buick Enclave "4X4 LUXURY seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty 169,951 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2014 Chevrolet Cruze "Holy COW only 124K" certified + FREE 6M warranty 124,392 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Pontiac G6
2007 Pontiac G6 "clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty 183,948 KM $4,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Sentra