$3,999+ taxes & licensing
2010 Nissan Versa
"1.8 S Gas MISER" Certified + FREE 6M warranty
2010 Nissan Versa
"1.8 S Gas MISER" Certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1BC1CP6AL355180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 741
- Mileage 172,711 KM
Vehicle Description
“Gas MISER” fully loaded with ONLY 172k. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2010 Nissan Versa