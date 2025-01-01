Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Gas MISER” fully loaded with ONLY 172k. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2010 Nissan Versa

172,711 KM

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing
12908573

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1BC1CP6AL355180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 741
  • Mileage 172,711 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” fully loaded with ONLY 172k. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-683-1983

