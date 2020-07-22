2010 Smart fortwo

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Manual Steering

