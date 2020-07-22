Menu
2010 Smart fortwo

98,198 KM

Details

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2010 Smart fortwo

2010 Smart fortwo

"Only 98K" *clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty*

2010 Smart fortwo

"Only 98K" *clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty*

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

98,198KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5576277
  Stock #: 1206
  VIN: WMEEJ3BA7AK412322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 98,198 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Smart FORTWO. Super clean NO ACCIDENTS looks & runs like NEW. Fully certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Manual Steering

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

