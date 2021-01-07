2010 Smart fortwo

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Windows Panoramic Roof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

