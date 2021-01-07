Menu
2010 Smart fortwo

98,198 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2010 Smart fortwo

2010 Smart fortwo

"Only 98K" clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty

2010 Smart fortwo

"Only 98K" clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

98,198KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6385140
  • Stock #: 1206
  • VIN: WMEEJ3BA7AK412322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1206
  • Mileage 98,198 KM

Vehicle Description

"Holy COW" Smart FORTWO. Super clean NO ACCIDENTS looks & runs like NEW. Fully certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Panoramic Roof
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

