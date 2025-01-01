Menu
WHITE ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, HAS SOME RUST. SHIPPERS WELCOME. HAS EXHAUST LEAK. ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION ARE STRONG. 

SOLD AS IS. 

 

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM 

SHAUN 416-270-3324 
NICK 647-834-5626 

ROW AUTO SALES INC 
509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 
TRADES WELCOME! 
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. 

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

2010 Toyota Camry

226,500 KM

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Camry

SE

13168289

2010 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
226,500KM
Fair Condition
VIN 4T1BF3EKXAU574839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,500 KM

Vehicle Description

WHITE ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, HAS SOME RUST. SHIPPERS WELCOME. HAS EXHAUST LEAK. ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION ARE STRONG. 

SOLD AS IS. 

 

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-270-3324

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing>

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2010 Toyota Camry