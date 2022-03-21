$5,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan
"Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
276,402KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8788316
- Stock #: 1357
- VIN: WVGBV9AX6AW500572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 276,402 KM
Vehicle Description
“Dos AUTO” fully loaded 2.0L TURBO 4X4 SUV comes certified + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
