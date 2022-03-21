Menu
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

196,317 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

"Dos AUTO" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

196,317KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8968909
  • Stock #: 1449
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX1AW504341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,317 KM

Vehicle Description

“Dos AUTO” 4X4 fully loaded with FRONT & REAR sunroofs to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).   (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

