Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan
"Dos AUTO" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
196,317KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8968909
- Stock #: 1449
- VIN: WVGBV7AX1AW504341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,317 KM
Vehicle Description
“Dos AUTO” 4X4 fully loaded with FRONT & REAR sunroofs to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY
