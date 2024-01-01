$8,999+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW X3
"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" Certified + FREE 6M warranty
2011 BMW X3
"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" Certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
208,253KM
Used
VIN 5UXWX5C5XBL705513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 208,253 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded PANORAMIC sunroof PUSH START backup CAMERA, POWER tailgate to many option to list comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY
