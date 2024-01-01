Menu
"Holy COW" Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded PANORAMIC sunroof PUSH START backup CAMERA, POWER tailgate to many option to list comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2011 BMW X3

208,253 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW X3

"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" Certified + FREE 6M warranty

2011 BMW X3

"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" Certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

208,253KM
Used
VIN 5UXWX5C5XBL705513

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,253 KM

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded PANORAMIC sunroof PUSH START backup CAMERA, POWER tailgate to many option to list comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty Included

Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

