<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” GM’s PRIDE & JOY the Cadillac CTS4 Sport PREMIUM COLLECTION with back CAMERA GPS system & to many options to list. Comes fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+HST & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2011 Cadillac CTS

175,557 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

175,557KM
Used
VIN 1G6DS5EDXB0102464

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,557 KM

“Holy COW” GM’s PRIDE & JOY the Cadillac CTS4 Sport PREMIUM COLLECTION with back CAMERA GPS system & to many options to list. Comes fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+HST & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty Included

Proximity Key

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

