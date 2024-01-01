Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” GM’s PRIDE & JOY the Cadillac CTS4 Sport PREMIUM COLLECTION with back CAMERA GPS system & to many options to list. Comes fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+HST & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com </span></p>

2011 Cadillac CTS

175,598 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

175,598KM
Used
VIN 1G6DS5EDXB0102464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,598 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” GM’s PRIDE & JOY the Cadillac CTS4 Sport PREMIUM COLLECTION with back CAMERA GPS system & to many options to list. Comes fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+HST & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
2011 Cadillac CTS