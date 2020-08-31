Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

IFM Auto Sales Inc

647-898-7696

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Aveo

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

LT

Location

IFM Auto Sales Inc

264 Fairall St, Ajax, ON L1S 1R7

647-898-7696

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5805729
  • Stock #: 118
  • VIN: 3G1TC6DG9BL152100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 CHEVY AVEO ACCIDENT FREE, ONE OWNER CAR..SUNROOF, keyless AND MUCH MORE.. ONE OWNER VEHICLE.. LOW LOW KM

 

being SOLD AS IS.

 

PRICE PLUS H.S.T ( LICENSING IS EXTRA $$$ ) CARPROOF AVAILABLE (we will provide you a full vehicle history report with carfax WE ARE LOCATED IN AJAX ONT. IFM AUTO SALES INC. 264 FAIRALL STREET AJAX ONT L1S 1R6 (905)-428-2077 (647)-898-7696 Monday-Sat 9:30-7.00

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From IFM Auto Sales Inc

2018 Honda Civic LX
 30,000 KM
$15,499 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 35,500 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 69,500 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email IFM Auto Sales Inc

IFM Auto Sales Inc

IFM Auto Sales Inc

264 Fairall St, Ajax, ON L1S 1R7

Call Dealer

647-898-XXXX

(click to show)

647-898-7696

Alternate Numbers
905-428-2077
Quick Links
Directions Inventory