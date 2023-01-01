Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

109,997 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1675789006
  2. 1675789006
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

109,997KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9591274
  • Stock #: 703
  • VIN: 1G1PA5SH4B7199391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,997 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” Like NEW car LOW price in SHOW ROOM condition. Fully loaded with ONLY109K comes Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 109,997 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Cobal...
 216,279 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2008 Chrysler Sebrin...
 127,900 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory