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<p>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS come fully loaded with ONLY 142K. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

142,511 KM

Details Description Features

$6,099

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

"CLEAN no ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
14161159

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

"CLEAN no ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1779798209389
  2. 1779798210017
  3. 1779798210578
  4. 1779798211043
  5. 1779798211527
  6. 1779798212044
  7. 1779798212505
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,099

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
142,511KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALBEC9B1329496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 753
  • Mileage 142,511 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS come fully loaded with ONLY 142K. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

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905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
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$6,099

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2011 Chevrolet Equinox