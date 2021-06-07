Menu
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

163,419 KM

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

"Holy COW" *clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty*

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

"Holy COW" *clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty*

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

163,419KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7220150
  • Stock #: 1371
  • VIN: 2GNALBEC0B1160291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,419 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS in SHOW ROOM condition fully loaded power seats etc. Fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-XXXX

905-683-1983

