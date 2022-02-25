Menu
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

198,173 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

198,173KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8449245
  Stock #: 1424
  VIN: 2CNALBEC0B6232226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1424
  • Mileage 198,173 KM

Vehicle Description

“Like NEW low PRICE” fully loaded in SHOW ROOM condition. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
