Menu
Account
Sign In
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Express

2011 Chevrolet Express

G2500"Holy COW"**certified + FREE 6M warranty**

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Express

G2500"Holy COW"**certified + FREE 6M warranty**

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 202,194KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5091233
  • Stock #: 1201
  • VIN: 1GCWGFFA4B1131681
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

“Holy COW” like NEW van LOW price in mint condition LOTS ROOM FOR COMPANY LEGO. Fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2007 Dodge Nitro "Bo...
 252,198 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic
2006 Pontiac Montana...
 166,987 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2010 Smart fortwo "O...
 98,198 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory