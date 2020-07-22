Menu
2011 Chevrolet Express

202,194 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2011 Chevrolet Express

2011 Chevrolet Express

G2500"Holy COW"**certified + FREE 6M warranty**

2011 Chevrolet Express

G2500"Holy COW"**certified + FREE 6M warranty**

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

202,194KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5660580
  • Stock #: 1201
  VIN: 1GCWGFFA4B1131681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 202,194 KM

Vehicle Description

"Holy COW" like NEW van LOW price in mint condition LOTS ROOM FOR COMPANY LEGO. Fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Warranty Included
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

