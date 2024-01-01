Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“El cheapo SPECIAL” (Cash & Carry ONLY). A rare limited EDITION excellent for WORK or PLAY comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., lic. & omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2011 Chevrolet HHR

371,020 KM

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet HHR

"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2011 Chevrolet HHR

"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
371,020KM
VIN 3GCAAAFW1BS624369

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 371,020 KM

“El cheapo SPECIAL” (Cash & Carry ONLY). A rare limited EDITION excellent for WORK or PLAY comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., lic. & omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
