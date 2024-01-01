$3,499+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet HHR
2011 Chevrolet HHR
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$3,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
341,020KM
VIN 3GCAAAFW1BS624369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 341,020 KM
Vehicle Description
“SANTA SAY'S no HST” (Cash & Carry ONLY). A rare limited EDITION excellent for WORK or PLAY comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+lic. & omvic fee). (905) 683-7301 or 905 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
FREE 6M WARRANTY
