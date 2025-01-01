Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“El cheapo SPECIAL” (Cash & Carry ONLY). A rare limited EDITION excellent for WORK or PLAY comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., lic. & omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2011 Chevrolet HHR

371,020 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet HHR

"Boss is MAD" certified + FREE 6M warranty.

Watch This Vehicle
12475585

2011 Chevrolet HHR

"Boss is MAD" certified + FREE 6M warranty.

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1746113104951
  2. 1746113105467
  3. 1746113105904
  4. 1746113106421
  5. 1746113106884
  6. 1746113107379
  7. 1746113107816
Contact Seller
Sale

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
371,020KM
VIN 3GCAAAFW1BS624369

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 371,020 KM

Vehicle Description

“El cheapo SPECIAL” (Cash & Carry ONLY). A rare limited EDITION excellent for WORK or PLAY comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., lic. & omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2011 Kia Rio EX Sport CERTIFIED + FREE 6M warranty for sale in Ajax, ON
2011 Kia Rio EX Sport CERTIFIED + FREE 6M warranty 228,770 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Chevrolet Colorado
2005 Chevrolet Colorado "HOLY COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty 209,860 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 GMC Savana Cargo Van
2007 GMC Savana Cargo Van "WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty 219,400 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2011 Chevrolet HHR