Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

239,906 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

"The BEAST 4X4" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

"The BEAST 4X4" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

239,906KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9312919
  • Stock #: 1451
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE39BG193853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 239,906 KM

Vehicle Description

“The BEAST” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 excellent for WORK or PLAY with brand NEW MICHELIN TIRES  fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 239,906 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey "...
 177,918 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Rogue "W...
 252,550 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory