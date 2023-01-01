$11,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
239,906KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9824362
- Stock #: 1451
- VIN: 3GCPKSE39BG193853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 1451
- Mileage 239,906 KM
Vehicle Description
“The BEAST” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 excellent for WORK or PLAY with brand NEW MICHELIN TIRES fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change. CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1