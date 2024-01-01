Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS easily SEAT 7 fully loaded POWER rear door & Tailgate, SUNROOF, multiple DVD screen for KID & GRAND PARENTS with GPS & BACK UP CAMERA with to many options to list. Comes Certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

195,419 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

"WOW TOURING EDITION" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

"WOW TOURING EDITION" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1717520128
  2. 1717520136
  3. 1717520152
  4. 1717520162
  5. 1717520170
  6. 1717520178
  7. 1717520189
  8. 1717520195
  9. 1717520204
  10. 1717520217
  11. 1717520227
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
195,419KM
VIN 2A4RR5DG3BR729369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,419 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS easily SEAT 7 fully loaded POWER rear door & Tailgate, SUNROOF, multiple DVD screen for KID & GRAND PARENTS with GPS & BACK UP CAMERA with to many options to list. Comes Certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra
2015 Hyundai Elantra "Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty 131,701 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2005 MINI Cooper
2005 MINI Cooper "S-Type SPORTS car" certified + FREE 6M warranty 223,448 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne
2008 Porsche Cayenne "WOW 4X4 Luxury SPORT" certified +FREE 6M warranty 235,404 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2011 Chrysler Town & Country