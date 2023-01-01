2011 Dodge Avenger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10219101

10219101 Stock #: 1491

1491 VIN: 1B3BD1FG4BN602219

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 214,254 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features FREE 6M WARRANTY

