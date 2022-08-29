$11,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-270-3324
2011 Ford Edge
4dr Limited AWD
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,998
- Listing ID: 9205807
- VIN: 2fmdk4kc5bba48746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,500 KM
Vehicle Description
SILVER ON BLACK LEATHER, LIMITED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT. OIL SPRAYED YEARLY, VERY WELL SERVICED. MUST BE SEEN. BACK UP CAMERA, 2 SUNROOFS, FACTORY CHROME WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION.
CERTIFIED
OMVIC REGISTERED, UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
Vehicle Features
