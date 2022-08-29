Menu
2011 Ford Edge

189,500 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2011 Ford Edge

2011 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

2011 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

189,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9205807
  • VIN: 2fmdk4kc5bba48746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SILVER ON BLACK LEATHER, LIMITED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT. OIL SPRAYED YEARLY, VERY WELL SERVICED.  MUST BE SEEN. BACK UP CAMERA, 2 SUNROOFS, FACTORY CHROME WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION.

 

CERTIFIED

OMVIC REGISTERED, UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU.  9AM-9PM 

 SHAUN 416-270-3324 NICK 647-834-5626   ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7  TRADES WELCOME! 

 OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

LIMITED ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Email Row Auto

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

