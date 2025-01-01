Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded leather interior LOOKS & RUNS like NEW. Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2011 Ford Escape

148,313 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Escape

"Holy COW only 148K" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
12781784

2011 Ford Escape

"Holy COW only 148K" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1753217355937
  2. 1753217356437
  3. 1753217356875
  4. 1753217357342
  5. 1753217357844
  6. 1753217358268
  7. 1753217358763
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,313KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0DG2BKC34586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,313 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded leather interior LOOKS & RUNS like NEW. Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2006 Chrysler Sebring
2006 Chrysler Sebring "One OWNER only 156K" certified + FREE 6M warranty 156,929 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic
2013 Chevrolet Sonic "Holy COW only133K" certified + FREE 6M warranty 133,700 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze
2013 Chevrolet Cruze "WOW only 169K" certified + FREE 6M warranty 169,011 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2011 Ford Escape