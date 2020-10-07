Menu
2011 Ford F-150

257,241 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

"WORK or PLAY" ***certified + FREE 6M warranty***

2011 Ford F-150

"WORK or PLAY" ***certified + FREE 6M warranty***

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

257,241KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6008859
  • Stock #: 1252
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF1BFB85655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 257,241 KM

Vehicle Description

“WORK or PLAY” Fully loaded 4X4 with power seats 4 door etc. comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

