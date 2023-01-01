Menu
254,667 KM

Details Description Features

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2011 Ford Fusion

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

  1. 1690378548
  2. 1690378554
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

Used
  • Listing ID: 10228440
  • Stock #: 1478
  • VIN: 3FAHP0GA5BR110855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 254,667 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded fully certified + FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-XXXX

