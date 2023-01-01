2011 Ford Fusion

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

254,657 KM Used

1478 VIN: 3FAHP0GA5BR110855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 254,657 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features FREE 6M WARRANTY

