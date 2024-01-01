Menu
<p>Runs and drives good. No engine lights. Front end damage as shown in pictures</p>

2011 Ford Mustang

50,065 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Mustang

V6

12030205

2011 Ford Mustang

V6

Location

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

  1. 12030205
Used
50,065KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8AMXB5166775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 50,065 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and drives good. No engine lights. Front end damage as shown in pictures

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

2011 Ford Mustang