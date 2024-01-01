$7,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Ford Mustang
V6
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,065KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8AMXB5166775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RACE RED
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 50,065 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives good. No engine lights. Front end damage as shown in pictures
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Mechanical
Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
