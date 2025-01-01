$3,888+ taxes & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
SL NEVADA EDITION
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Sold As Is
$3,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,500 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 105 KMS. FRAME HAS A CRACK AND WOULD NEED TO BE REPAIRED. DRIVES GREAT, 4.8L LS ENGINE. ENGINE LIGHT ON FOR 02 SENSOR. WINTER TIRES ONLY, EXT CAB, CAB CORNERS AND ROCKERS ARE GONE. KEYLESS ENTRY, NON SMOKER,
AS IS.
UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM
SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626
ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
