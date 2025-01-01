Menu
<p>ONLY 105 KMS. FRAME HAS A CRACK AND WOULD NEED TO BE REPAIRED. DRIVES GREAT, 4.8L LS ENGINE. ENGINE LIGHT ON FOR 02 SENSOR. WINTER TIRES ONLY, EXT CAB, CAB CORNERS AND ROCKERS ARE GONE. KEYLESS ENTRY, NON SMOKER, </p><p> </p><p> AS IS. </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.<br /><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.<br /><br />PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.<br /><br />THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM <br /><br />SHAUN 416-270-3324 <br />NICK 647-834-5626 <br /><br />ROW AUTO SALES INC <br />509 BAYLY ST EAST<br /><br />AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 <br />TRADES WELCOME! <br />OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. <br /><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. </span></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

105,500 KM

$3,888

+ taxes & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

13074460

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,500KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GTR1UEA0BZ306613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,500 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 105 KMS. FRAME HAS A CRACK AND WOULD NEED TO BE REPAIRED. DRIVES GREAT, 4.8L LS ENGINE. ENGINE LIGHT ON FOR 02 SENSOR. WINTER TIRES ONLY, EXT CAB, CAB CORNERS AND ROCKERS ARE GONE. KEYLESS ENTRY, NON SMOKER, 

 

 AS IS. 

 

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Row Auto

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-270-3324

$3,888

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2011 GMC Sierra 1500