2011 Honda Accord
4dr I4 Auto EX-L
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10446093
- VIN: 1hgcp2f81ba804811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,800 KM
Vehicle Description
WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, NO ACCIDENTS, NEWER TIRES, ONLY 96 KMS. HEATED SEATS, NEW BRAKES, SUNROOF, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH, 4 CYLINDER. GREAT ON GAS. MUST BE SEEN.
CERTIFIED
OMVIC REGISTERED,
UCDA MEMBER.
FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
9AM-9PM
SHAUN 416-270-3324NICK 647-834-5626 ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
