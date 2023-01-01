Menu
2011 Honda Accord

96,800 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2011 Honda Accord

2011 Honda Accord

4dr I4 Auto EX-L

2011 Honda Accord

4dr I4 Auto EX-L

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

96,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10446093
  • VIN: 1hgcp2f81ba804811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,800 KM

Vehicle Description

WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, NO ACCIDENTS, NEWER TIRES, ONLY 96 KMS. HEATED SEATS, NEW BRAKES, SUNROOF, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH, 4 CYLINDER. GREAT ON GAS. MUST BE SEEN.

CERTIFIED

 

OMVIC REGISTERED,

UCDA MEMBER.

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

 9AM-9PM 

SHAUN 416-270-3324 

NICK 647-834-5626  ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7   TRADES WELCOME! 

OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

